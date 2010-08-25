Bridge Technologies to introduce microVB with analytics

Bridge Technologies has significantly enhanced its microVB probe to include the addition of remote analysis capabilities. Sitting at the end of the delivery chain, the compact microVB remotely delivers comprehensive, real-time data about performance at the viewer's set-top box, including powerful traffic analysis.

Measuring 75mm by 20mm, microVB is small enough to be delivered to the customer by mail and features simple, plug-and-play installation. With advanced auto configuration for plug-and-play setup and enhanced user interface, microVB adds the final link in the VideoBRIDGE monitoring system chain by providing in-depth packet analysis for OTT services. This gives operators completely integrated end-to-end monitoring from satellite to set-top box.