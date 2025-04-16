IBCAP Launches Automated VOD Monitoring and Takedown System

DENVER—The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) has announced that it has developed a proprietary, automated software-based system to identify and remove infringing video-on-demand (VOD) content on set-top boxes (STB) and IPTV services.

This VOD-focused system complements IBCAP’s existing proprietary software, which is already being used in removing infringing linear channels, further enhancing the coalition’s ability to combat piracy across multiple platforms.

“IBCAP’s new proprietary tool for VOD protection is the result of a year-long effort by our software engineering team, adding another automated solution to our robust toolbox to remove infringing content,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. “This enhancement is designed to remove millions of illegal VOD streams, making a significant impact on piracy worldwide. Our continued investment in developing our own automated systems underscores our commitment to innovation and protecting our members’ content, both in the U.S. and around the globe.”

Developed by IBCAP’s in-house software engineering team, the VOD-focused solution uses automated methods to find infringing content, collect evidence and then generate and send takedown notices to the entities hosting the infringing streams. For infringing services that remain non-compliant after the initial automated takedown notifications are issued, IBCAP’s in-house attorneys will send follow-up letters notifying infringers of their copyright violations.

Building on the IBCAP lab's successful software that automates the removal of linear channels, the new system extends that capability to on-demand video content. Since launching its software for automated scanning and takedowns of linear channels a few years ago, IBCAP has achieved more than a 75% annual removal rate and expects similar compliance over time for VOD content, the group said.

IBCAP’s lab recently implemented a beta version of the new system on 10 STB services. The software identified more than 100,000 VOD assets owned or exclusively licensed to IBCAP members through automated scans of a selected list of titles. In the short period since the beta launch, IBCAP has already received strong compliance from the hosting providers used by the infringing services to transmit the identified VOD assets.

Following the announcement of the full launch of the VOD-targeted software, IBCAP also reported that it plans to add more than 80 STBs and IPTV services for automated enforcement in the coming months.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors