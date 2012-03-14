Bridge Technologies to debut OTT monitoring solution at IP&TV World Forum
Bridge Technologies will debut a complete system for monitoring OTT and TV-everywhere services to multiple devices, including smartphones and tablets, at the 2012 IP&TV World Forum, March 20-22, 2012 in London’s Olympia Exhibition Center.
The new microAnalytics system allows operators to access real-time, service-quality data remotely from set-top boxes, connected TVs, iPads, iPhones and other mobile devices, making accurate and comprehensive end-to-end multiservice/OTT monitoring a reality.
The microAnalytics system offers operators complete control over the quality of service delivered to the subscriber on any device.
