Bridge Technologies to debut OTT and 'TV Everywhere' monitoring solution at IP&TV 2012
At IP&TV World Forum 2012, Bridge Technologies will debut a complete system for monitoring OTT and TV Everywhere services to multiple devices including smartphones and tablets.
The new microAnalytics™ System allows operators to remotely access real-time service quality data from set-top boxes, connected TVs, iPads, iPhones, and other mobile devices, making accurate and comprehensive end-to-end multiservice/OTT monitoring a reality for the first time.
IP&TV World Forum takes place March 20-22 at London's Olympia Exhibition Center. More information about Bridge Technologies' products is available at www.bridgetech.tv.
