Blonder Tongue Adds QAM/IP MPEG-2 HD Encoder

OLD BRIDGE, N.J.—Blonder Tongue announced that it has launched the HDE-8C-QAM/IP MPEG-2 HD encoder. The new encoder includes an IP output that is compatible with IPTV networks. By providing operators with a direct IP output, the HDE-8C-QAM/IP encoder eliminates the need for external QAM-to-IP equipment.



The HDE-8C-QAM/IP encoder accepts programs from up to eight component or composite inputs, such as set-top boxes, satellite receivers, and camera sources, and then digitizes, MPEG-2 encodes, multiplexes, and modulates each HD stream into four adjacent ASI or QAM channels in the 54-1002 MHz range (CATV 2-158). To ensure flawless and continuous service, the HDE-8C-QAM/IP encoder automatically switches over to a built-in spare input in the event of a failure.



In addition to supporting Dolby Digital audio encoding and closed captioning, Blonder Tongue’s HDE-8C-QAM/IP encoder features an integrated EAS interface that simplifies the distribution of emergency alert messages. An accessible RF test point allows operators to perform monitoring and testing on the encoder without service interruption. Remote monitoring and control of the encoder can be achieved via any standard Web browser, bringing further efficiency to operators.