Axon’s Pre-NAB Show Tour 2020 to Spotlight IP

GLIZE, the Netherlands—Axon is hitting the road, announcing that it will be showcasing its Neuron IP processing and Cerebrum Control and Monitoring products during the eight-country Pre-NAB Show Tour 2020.

A truck equipped with Axon’s technology will visit 16 locations in the U.K., France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium to demonstrate the latest developments for the Neuron and Cerebrum products. Other products from Sony, EVS, Arista, Meinberg and Calrec will also be onboard the truck.

The set-up of the truck focuses on workflows for live production and for MCR/playout, with the Cerebrum IP Control and Monitoring software connecting the systems into a single ecosystem. The Neuron platform, meanwhile, highlights dynamic HDR to SDR conversion, as well as its integration of the JPEG-XS codec. Axon will also show how Neuron can solve ST 2110-30 stream/channel routing related issues by working with an audio matrix/shuffler.

Customers who come and see the truck can also talk to product managers and solutions architects for advice on how these new technologies can be adapted to meet their needs.

The Axon Pre-NAB Show Tour 2020 was based on the IP Innovations Tour that took place in the summer of 2019. The same setup used on this tour will be at Axon’s booth at the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The tour will take place from March 2-24, starting at Manchester Media City in the U.K.