Avid Debuts MediaCentral Mobile Apps

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid’s MediaCentral platform is going mobile with the launch of mobile apps designed to help with production and distribution needs on mobile devices.

Apps have been developed for MediaCentral | Collaborate, which is designed to keep team members connected by enabling supervisors to give and monitor assignments and the aligning resources. A mobile app for Mediacentral | Reporter, meanwhile, allows journalists to capture video, edit multitrack sequences, add graphics and send finished stories to the newsroom as long as there is an internet connection.

In addition to the new apps, Avid says that MediaCentral now provides direct integration with third-party newsroom computer systems (NRCS), including the ENPS and Octopus newsroom computer systems. These integrations give MediaCentral users an HTML5 MOS plugin for visual access to the platform, per Avid.

Integration has also been added with Adobe Premiere Pro. Users of MediaCentral | Connector for Adobe Premiere Pro can share content for broadcast and digital news creation, the company says.

Avid is now allowing users to license MediaCentral through a subscription model.