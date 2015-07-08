Avid Announces Upgrades to Media Composer Editing Software

BURLINGTON, MASS. – Avid has announced that Media Composer 8.4 is now available. The latest version of the editing software offers accelerated high-resolution workflows, facilitates real-time collaboration, and decreases number of background tasks.

Media Composer 8.4 offers Avid Resolution Independence so users can work with any raster up to 8K, in any format. It also features native high-resolution playback for Panasonic AVC-I, Apple ProRes, Sony XAVC-I and Canon XF-AVC to allow users to mix and match high-resolution media in the timeline. Other features include AAX factory presets, enhanced closed captioning, alpha channel support for QuickTime applications to enhance graphics, effects and composting workflows, and the ability to use Media Composer software and Media Composer | Cloud workflows on a single system.

Avid’s Media Composer 8.4 is now available via online downloads or through authorized Avid resellers.