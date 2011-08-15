Aveco Unveiling Automation Tools at IBC Show



AMSTERDAM – Aveco plans to demonstrate a newly redesigned studio automation system, its ASTRA Studio 2. The latest edition offers a totally new user interface that runs on Windows, Linux or Apple systems. It also features tight MOS integration with a user’s NRCS system, providing editors and others with a single interface for producing and/or controlling a broadcast. Enhancements also include a new abstraction layer that combines storyline and device control to provide users with additional flexibility in handling last minute changes.



Aveco will also be showing its complete ASTRA toolset for file-based workflows, which includes database and facility/file management, proxy generation, and content repurposing, as well as master control automation, automated ingest, news and other content playout, and studio device control, with emphasis on disaster recovery solutions.



Aveco will be at stand 3.B56.



