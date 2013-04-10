ATEME enables open source implementation supporting HEVC

ATEME has announced its open source implementation of a software media player supporting High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) is now available.

The implementation will allow service providers and broadcasters to accelerate their experimentation with the new HEVC Codec standard in the field.

GPAC is an open source media player that can be used to play back live or file-based audio and video content. It also enables encapsulation and transmission content for streaming. Those functionalities are now extended to files or streams encoded with HEVC, the latest video compression format standardized by ITU as H.265.

GPAC has been validated with a 1080p HD content delivery chain.

Work is now ongoing to extend the use cases to UltraHD.

See ATEME at 2013 NAB Show booth SI7102.