Anevia, NXP Software team up on QoS system for multiscreen OTT

Anevia and NXP Software have joined forces to create a multiscreen video streaming system that allows service providers to offer improved QoS, as well as advanced features and multilingual support.

The system consists of Anevia's ViaMotion server software and NXP Software's LifeVibes QuickPlayer video engine. Anevia ViaMotion repackages live and on-demand video content into a variety of HTTP adaptive bit rate streaming formats.

It can ingest live multibit rate TS video streams from all the major video encoders. LifeVibes QuickPlayer is client-side software designed to enable viewers to access high-quality video and audio content across a wide range of smartphones and tablets.

By implementing Anevia ViaMotion and LifeVibes QuickPlayer as part of an end-to-end OTT video delivery infrastructure, service providers can improve overall QoS.