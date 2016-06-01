Atlona 4K Switcher Now Available

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Atlona’s AT-UHD-SW-5000ED 4K switcher is boxed up and ready to go, as the company has announced it is now making the product available for shipping. Part of the SW-5 product line, this five-input switcher includes two HDBaseT inputs and mirrored HDMI/HDBaseT outputs.

The SW-5000ED supports 4K/UHD at 60 Hz, 4:2:0 video and transmits AV signals along with Ethernet, Power over Ethernet, and control over a single cable to displays up to 328 feet from the switcher. It features built-in control options like auto-switching, front-panel buttons, and compatibility with IR, RS-232 or TCP/IP-based control systems. Three HDMI inputs and audio de-embedding of digital audio from HDMI to two-channel, balanced analog audio are also offered.

The switcher supports the Atlona Management System, which integrated product configuration, management and updating, and enables remote monitoring and support. It can also enable two Altona HDVS transmitters to be used in a single system. Additional features include a web-based GUI, and USB and LAN ports for firmware updating.

Atlona is offering the AT-UHD-SW-5000ED switcher at a price of $1,549.95.