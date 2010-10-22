Allen & Heath launches flexible recording mixer

Allen & Heath has unveiled the GS-R24, a high-quality analog audio console combined with a choice of interface modules, motorized faders for automated mixing and MIDI controllers for tactile interfacing with software DAWs. The company said it would deliver in December.

The GS-R24 has a flexible feature set that makes the mixer ideal for live sound applications requiring multichannel recording. It includes a high-quality mic preamp and four-band fully-parametric EQ, 24 mono mic/line channels, two dual-input stereo channels, two mono valve preamp channels, six auxiliary connections (two switched pre/post-EQ), four audio subgroup buses, a master stereo and a master mono bus.

There are two studio output submix sections with individual level adjustment, which source monitor signals and a comprehensive PFL/AFL and stereo "solo in place" system, which is ideal for use in mix-down operation.

A slot in the rear panel provides optional input and output formats via a choice of plug-in interface module cards. The first module available is a 32-channel FireWire interface. Also available from launch will be an analog I/O plus MIDI module with the interface on D-type connectors for wiring to external converters.

The mono channels have either motorized or nonmotorized faders depending on model, and mode switches configure the mixer to allow different levels of MIDI control and integration with the DAW.