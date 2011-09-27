Adtec adds HD encoder

The new EN-91 from Adtec can send contribution quality HD video around the globe using IP-based networks, ASI Fiber, or DVBS/S2 satellite delivery.

The DSNG contribution encoder/modulator combines high-efficiency AVC 4:2:2 compression with lightning-fast processing for flexible delivery of video for time-sensitive and bandwidth-limited applications. Paired with the company’s RD-60 IRD, the EN-91 can deliver HD video and 16 channels of audio with an end-to-end latency under 100 milliseconds.

The EN-91 supports high-definition and standard-definition MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 video with 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 chroma sampling. It boasts up to eight pairs of audio, TimeCode, captions, Teletex, AFD and more as standard features. Audio pass-through support includes PCM, DolbyE (16 and 20 bit) and Dolby AC3 (2.0 and 5.1).

It supports redundant AC power supplies, enhanced control and monitoring via front-panel, SNMP and browser. The EN-91 allows concurrent encoding and streaming to IP, ASI and L-Band or IF DVBS/S2. The DVBS/S2 modulator modes support QPSK up to 32APSK based on software licenses.