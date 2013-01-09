ABOX42 showcases M12 IPTV and OTT STBs
ABOX42 is showcasing its new M12 IPTV and OTT STBs at the 2013 International CES this week in Las Vegas.
The M12 enables service providers to deliver new IP-based TV content and services, upgrade existing customers and create new business models. The M12 is powered by Broadcom’s BCM7231 IP STB platform and delivers a full suite of Internet-based frameworks and applications to support the delivery of OTT content and services.
The M12 complements the ABOX42 B12 IP OTT platform at the high-end as a fully compatible alternative depending on special applications and higher level requirements. It also enables possible upgrades from the B12 to M12 without the need for application adaptions.
