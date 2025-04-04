Atlanta DTH Updates NextGen TV Box With Support for DRM Playback

In a move that could help attract more viewers to NextGen TV, Atlanta DTH (ADTH), a provider of NextGen TV external devices, has released Version 2.0 software for the ADTH NextGen TV Box. The update delivers "significantly improved user experience" and introduces support for unconnected-mode DRM playback, “a key advancement for ATSC 3.0 viewing without internet access.” the company said.

ATSC 3.0 (aka "NextGen TV") is the new over the air broadcast standard being deployed by U.S. broadcasters and is designed to eventually replace ATSC 1.0. The standard has also been adopted by Korea, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and parts the standard have also been adopted by Brazil. The standard combines broadcast with IP and promises such premium services as 4K, 5.1 audio, interactivity and personalization.

Although ATSC 3.0 signals are available to about 76% of the nation’s TV households, consumer response has been fairly weak, stymied by complaints from viewers having difficulty accessing and recording programming. Many broadcasters have encrypted 3.0 signals (under the "digital rights management" protocol, aka "DRM") in an effort to protect content against what they perceive as potential piracy threats, as well as using the tactic to potentially unlock such signals to introduce fee-based services in the future. ADTH’s move to add support for DRM could help increase viewer interest, although the vast majority of viewers access 3.0 via TV sets with internal tuners rather than external devices like the ADTH NEXTGEN TV Box.

The ADTH NEXTGEN TV Box is available at Wal-Mart for $90. Another recently released product, the GTMEDIA HDTV Converter X1, also claims to allow the DRM playback as well. That product retails for $130.

The ADTH NEXTGEN TV Box allows ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV and ATSC 1.0 free-to-air television programs to be viewed on any IP-compatible TV display. Housed in a compact unit designed to fit beneath or alongside the display, it comes with ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 support, Ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI, S/PDIF digital audio, and RCA connectors. A wide range of features are supported including electronic program guide and parental controls. Dolby AC-4, audio description and closed captions can be activated to support viewers with impaired hearing.

ADTH has also launched the new ADTH NextGen TV USB Tuner, now available on Amazon for just under $70. Designed for Android TV and Fire OS smart TVs and streaming devices, this compact plug-and-play tuner brings full ATSC 3.0 support—including internet-connected A3SA DRM—to a wider range of platforms.

“Version 2.0 software adds a series of enhancements including a refreshed user interface, improved playback performance, auto-update capabilities, smarter power management and an onscreen announcements of future updates,” says Ivy Shou, President of Atlanta DTH. “Most notably, the update enables secure playback of A3SA-encrypted ATSC 3.0 channels even when the device is offline, making it ideal for users in areas with limited connectivity.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Version 2.0 software for the ADTH NextGen TV Box is now available to all current users as a free over-the-air software upgrade. It will also ship pre-installed on all new units as part of an upcoming product refresh.