Comcast Technology Solutions Unveils Comcast Media360 For Streamlined Video Operations

DENVER—Comcast Technology Solutions (CST) has launched Comcast Media360, a new service designed for broadcasters and content owners to consolidate their video management efforts, increase efficiency and lower costs across legacy TV, online video/OTT and social media platforms.

Comcast Media360 was designed to simplify broadcast operations and address new growth opportunities available globally through syndication, bundling, ad-subsidy, D2C, social media and AI with a 24/7 managed service, CTS said.

By providing a single point of ingest for any video title and its associated files, Comcast Media360 enables broadcasters and content owners to streamline content processing, title management, channel origination, playout and delivery for their direct-to-consumer branded properties/apps and distribution partners, including MVPDs, vMVPDs, FAST aggregators and social media, it said.

Comcast Media360 is an umbrella service that encompasses three core offerings: the CTS Cloud Video Platform, Comcast MediaExpress and Comcast MediaOrigination. These offerings can be combined or used separately based on the unique needs of each broadcaster or content owner, the company said.

“Broadcasters and content owners around the globe recognize the need to make their video operations less duplicative and more cost-efficient, but so many remain trapped by the complexity of their legacy back-end systems,” said Bart Spriester, senior vice president and general manager of streaming, broadcast and advertising at Comcast Technology Solutions.

“Comcast Media360s is designed to help them finally break free from the complexity of the past, lower costs, unify broadcast and streaming, streamline workflows, and expand distribution globally," he continued. "Backed by the proven quality and scale of Comcast Technology Solutions, our customers can now centralize their technical efforts, freeing them to focus their precious time and resources on viewer engagement and profitability.”

Comcast Media360 will be showcased April 5 at the 2025 NAB Show during the 2025 Devoncroft Executive Summit in Las Vegas. The company will host meetings at a suite at The Encore Las Vegas.

To schedule a meeting with Comcast Technology Solutions at the NAB Show 2025, click here.

For additional information about Comcast Media360 or Comcast Technology Solutions, visit here.