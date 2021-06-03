209 Group Launches Virtual Production Services Team

NEWPORT, Calif.—The 209 group has set up a Virtual Production Services Team that will provide dedicated on-set staff for running virtual production and motion tracking deployments.

The new team will be led by 209 group CTO Greg LaSalle. It complements the company's customizable hardware and software offerings by providing customers access to high quality end-to-end, virtual production and motion tracking services, the company reported.

"Virtual production technology has progressed to the point where it's almost impossible to distinguish an LED background from an actual shoot location or green screen composite when done well,” said 209 group CEO and president Tom Armbruster. “It enables more fluid on-set collaboration, increases production efficiency, and has been essential to creating interesting content safely in the past year. By growing our team with such incredibly talented on-set specialists, we can better serve our customers by not only outfitting them with the necessary solutions but also helping provide the support to successfully execute virtual productions, and in the way they prefer to work."

To see the 209 Virtual Production Services Team in action check out: https://vimeo.com/557761089