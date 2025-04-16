GameChanger Launches in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES—The virtual production company GameChanger has announced that it is expanding its global footprint by bringing its virtual production technology to the U.S. television industry.

“Imagination knows no limits with GameChanger. We’re giving networks, production companies, and streaming platforms an entirely new way to create premium content—without the constraints of physical sets or green screens,” added Yaron Yashinski, co-founder and visual effects expert. “This is just the beginning.”

The company’s technology eliminates the need for green screens, heavy production equipment and costly set builds and is designed to provide Hollywood-level visuals on a modest budget, the company reported.

As part of the launch, GameChanger said that its trailblazing virtual studio technology will now appear in two highly anticipated game shows and will be accessible to broadcasters, studios and gaming companies in the U.S. market.

GameChanger is debuting its technology in two shows, "Bringo Blitz" and "Tic-Tac-Dough."

“For decades, television production has been limited by costly sets and rigid logistics. But with our virtual production technology we can help broadcasters, studios and gaming companies not only uncover cost efficiencies but Hollywood-level visuals—unleashing creativity like never before,” said Nimrod Harel, co-founder of GameChanger.”

The company reported that its technology eliminates the need for traditional set construction, allowing for a complete virtual production environment with no on-set specialists or XR studios. Its post-production world-building delivers cinematic visuals with real-time rendering, enabling seamless localization of shows for international markets without additional production costs. Traditional set builds can take weeks, whereas GameChanger achieves the same results in hours, making production faster and more flexible than ever before.

