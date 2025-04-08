NAB Show: Producer and Cree8 Partner on Streamlined Cloud-Based Production Solution

LAS VEGAS—At the 2025 NAB Show, Producer—Maker Machina and Cree8 have announced that they are working together on a cloud-based ecosystem that will streamline production workflows from pre-production to post-production.

The two companies reported that the alliance between Producer, a project management and collaboration platform, and Cree8, the provider of cloud workspaces for creatives, will provide creators, studios, and enterprises with notable efficiencies in managing and executing projects. The integration will bring together Producer’s top-of-funnel project workflow tools with Cree8’s collaboration tools, cloud storage, and pre-configured workstations.

“This partnership represents a paradigm shift in how creative teams manage and execute media projects,” said Lisa M. Watts, co-founder and CEO of Cree8. “By integrating Producer’s robust project management tools with Cree8’s cloud infrastructure, we are unlocking a new era of efficiency and innovation for content creators.”

“Producer has always been about making creative collaboration seamless. This partnership with CREE8 will allow our users to not only manage projects but execute them with industry-leading performance,” said Xaver Walser co-founder & CEO at Producer. “We are excited to bring this solution to the NAB audience and beyond.”

The two companies reported that the collaboration will allow users to:

Seamlessly manage creative projects: Producer’s workflow tools will now connect directly to Cree8’s high-performance storage.

Instantly spin up remote editing environments: Users can launch high-performance GPU-powered workstations in Cree8 and share deliverables directly to Producer.

Enhance real-time collaboration: Integrated shared storage, metadata tagging, and Cree8’s live collaboration tools will ensure seamless file sharing and review processes between platforms – no downloads, no file transfers.

Accelerate content delivery: AI-innovations and automation tools will optimize media workflows, reducing production timelines.

Cree8 is dedicated to transforming distributed creative workflows through centralization, efficiency, and scalability. With SOC2 and TPN certification, Cree8 powers content production for major studios, networks, and enterprises worldwide. It is at the NABShow at booth #SL9823J in the Creator Lab.

Producer is a project management and collaboration platform designed for media professionals, enabling seamless communication and workflow oversight from development to distribution.