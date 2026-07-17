Spectrum Simplifies Control Of Multiple TVs At Bars, Restaurants

STAMFORD, Conn.—Spectrum Business is simplifying TV remote control for multiple sets in venues like bars and restaurants with the introduction of Spectrum TV Control Pro, a device that controls every screen and keeps them in sync.

“Spectrum TV Control Pro was built for business owners who need reliable, easy-to-manage TV solutions that make a real difference on game day and every day,” said Keith Dardis, executive vice president of Spectrum Business. “With synchronized screens and premium sports programming, we’re making it even easier for venues such as bars and restaurants to create seamless experiences for their customers, all while simplifying operations for their staff.”

Spectrum TV Control Pro provides TV synchronization from one central app-based control to ensure everyone watching the multiple screens sees the same live event at the exact same time. Using an iOS or Android tablet, business owners and employees can manage what's playing on each screen, switch channels on some or all TVs or program upcoming channel changes.

Spectrum TV Control Pro is available to businesses of all sizes, with professional installation that minimizes impact on daily operations. Businesses with TV Control Pro can access video plans like Spectrum Sports Fan TV, Spectrum’s sports video package for bars and restaurants, with additional premium sports content available with NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass through EverPass.

More information is available on the company’s website .