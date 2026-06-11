NAB Elects Leadership at June Board of Directors Meeting

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) today announced the results of the 2026 NAB Executive Committee elections, with Nick Radziul, executive vice president of Hearst Television, being reelected as television board chair.

Chris Ripley, president and chief executive officer of Sinclair Broadcast Group, was reelected as first vice chair; RaMona Alexander, vice president and general manager of WDBD, was reelected as second vice chair and Dan York, president and chief executive officer of Cox Media Group, was reelected as third vice chair.

Susan Fox, executive vice president of Government Relations at the Walt Disney Co., was designated as the television network representative.

In terms of the radio board elections, Chris Ornelas, executive vice president and general counsel of Beasley Media Group, was reelected as radio board chair.

Allen Power, president of Broadcast Media at Salem Media Group, was elected first vice chair and Julie Koehn, president and chief executive officer of Lenawee Broadcasting Company and Southeast Michigan Media, was elected second vice chair.

Eddie Harrell Jr., co-president of Audio at Urban One, Inc., was reelected as the major radio group representative.

Collin Jones continues the second year of his role as joint board chair. The position is elected every two years.

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The elections took place at the NAB Board of Directors meeting, held June 8-9.