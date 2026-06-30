NAB Leadership Foundation Announces 2026 Emerson Coleman Fellowship Class
The program prepares and develops the next generation of leaders in broadcast television programming and production
WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation (NABLF) in partnership with Hearst Television has announced the participants in the 2026 Emerson Coleman Fellowship, an immersive program designed to prepare the next generation of leaders in broadcast television programming and production.
Paid internships at local television stations are an integral part of the fellowship, where students receive hands-on experience in live programming and production environments. They also attend virtual learning sessions, complete a capstone project pitching their original show ideas and receive mentorship to support their professional development.
The foundation is announced these details about this year’s cohort and their internship locations:
- Alana McBean – WABC-TV, New York, N.Y.
- Amarion Weathersby – WFLD-TV, Chicago, Ill.
- Jauntre' Gray – WOFL-TV, Lake Mary, Fla.
- Victoria Marchetti – Hearst Media Production Group, Glendale, Calif.
- Miriam Galica – WABC-TV, New York, N.Y.
"We are thrilled to welcome this outstanding group of students and excited about helping them at the beginning of their career journeys,” said NABLF President Michelle Duke. “Over the past four years, this program has created new pathways for students pursuing creative opportunities in media and broadcasting.”
The program is made possible through the continued support of NABLF sponsors: Brooks Pierce, CBS Media Ventures, Comcast NBCUniversal, Debmar-Mercury, FOX, Hearst Television, Katz Media Group, Locality, Nielsen Foundation, SmithGeiger, Soledad O’Brien and Brad Raymond, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Teen Kids News, The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. and Weigel Broadcasting Co.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.