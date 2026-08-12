IAB Tech Lab Updates Privacy Standards

NEW YORK—IAB Tech Lab has released updates to its Privacy Standards Portfolio that include enhancements to the Global Privacy Protocol (GPP) and the Data Deletion Request Framework (DDRF) Version 2.0.

The updates by the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body aim to reinforce how elements of IAB Tech Lab's Privacy Standards Portfolio work together to help organizations mitigate privacy risk while supporting consistent implementation across the industry. The public comment period will be open until September 11, 2026.

"Privacy requirements continue to change, but that doesn't mean implementation has to become more complicated," said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. "These updates reflect what we've heard from companies putting these standards into practice and help make compliance more consistent, transparent, and practical across the ecosystem."

The proposed GPP updates focus on changes needed to support the Fifth Amended and Restated Multi-State Privacy Agreement (MSPA). They include removing MSPA coverage for the previous state-by-state approach, eliminating Service Provider and Opt-Out Option Modes, removing secondary usage consents, and simplifying notice and choice fields.

The IAB Tech Lab also reported that DDRF Version 2.0 is now finalized following a public comment period that commenced in the fall of 2025. It introduces updates based on implementation experience and regulator questions.

The revisions clarify identity and deletion request JSON Web Tokens (JWT) definitions, improve result feedback and troubleshooting, strengthen framework integrity, and support implementation-specific extensions. Together, these updates are intended to make data deletion requests easier to implement while increasing confidence for both consumers and regulators.

"Organizations implementing these standards have given us valuable feedback on where additional clarity was needed," said Rowena Lam, senior director of product at IAB Tech Lab, IAB Tech Lab. "These updates are intended to make implementation more predictable while helping companies meet growing privacy expectations with greater consistency."

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The updates were developed through IAB Tech Lab's Global Privacy Working Group and Privacy Rearc Commit Group (PRCG), reflecting collaboration across the industry. IAB Tech Lab encourages stakeholders to review the proposed GPP specifications and submit feedback during the public comment period to help shape the final standards.