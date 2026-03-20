Graham Promotes Stephanie Slagle to VP, CRO & GM of WDIV Local 4

DETROIT—Graham Media Group has appointed Stephanie Slagle to vice president, chief revenue officer and general manager of WDIV Local 4, Detroit's NBC affiliate.

Slagle, who has served as the company's vice president and chief revenue officer, expands her leadership to include full oversight of the Detroit station.

"Stephanie has built a digital agency from the ground up inside a traditional broadcast company — and made it work," said Catherine Badalamente, president and CEO of Graham Media Group. "She understands legacy media's greatest strengths — trusted journalism, deep community roots, and loyal audiences — and she knows how to layer digital capability and innovation on top of that foundation in ways that create real business results. WDIV Local 4 is in extraordinary hands."

Article continues below

During a career spanning more than 30 years, she has held roles ranging from research director and new media sales director to director of digital strategy and chief innovation officer.

In 2017, while at Dispatch Broadcast Group, Slagle founded and launched Pixelent Digital, a full-service digital agency embedded within WBNS-TV that delivered data-driven results across brand strategy, programmatic display, connected TV, native advertising, search, social, and more.

During her nine years with Dispatch Broadcast Group — acquired by Tegna in 2019 — Slagle built and managed digital departments across WBNS-TV, WBNS Radio, and The Columbus Dispatch. Among her milestones: leading WBNS to become the first station in the Columbus market to launch an OTT channel, years before streaming became a boardroom priority across the industry.

Since joining Graham Media Group in 2019, Slagle has led revenue-generating strategy for the company, advancing key strategic initiatives and building a scalable, high-performing sales organization that leverages data, technology, and an integrated approach to audience engagement.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I believe deeply in local media — in its purpose, its power, and its future," said Slagle. "WDIV Local 4 is one of the great local news brands in this country, and I am honored to help lead it forward. The opportunity in front of us is to take everything that makes this station trusted and essential — and build the digital infrastructure, the revenue innovation, and the team culture that ensures it remains that way for the next generation. I can't wait to get to work."

Slagle resides in Michigan with her husband, Jay Slagle.