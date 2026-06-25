Gray Media Names Annie Cordell General Manager of WMBF

ATLANTA—Gray Media has named Annie Cordell as the next General Manager of WMBF, the NBC affiliate serving Myrtle Beach and Florence, South Carolina effective July 13.

Cordell brings to the new role a distinguished career spanning broadcast television sales, management, and digital media. She most recently served as vice president of sales and director of digital for Bahakel Digital and WCCB (CW) in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she navigated the industry's shift from traditional broadcast to multiplatform distribution and launched an in-house digital agency.

Cordell began her career at WNUV (IND) in Baltimore, Maryland, and her affiliation experience spans ABC, CBS, FOX, and CW within the ownership groups of Group W, CBS Television, and Bahakel Communications.

She is a graduate of Goucher College where she earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in both Business and Communications.