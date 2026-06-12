Google TV Launches Soccer Hub, New Voice Command Features

Google TV has announced new features that will make it easier for soccer fans to access games and information about the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Separately, Google TV is also making upgrades will allow user to adjust the picture and sound settings on select TCL TV models using Gemini voice commands.

In terms of soccer, the improvements allow Google TV users to watch and track games from soccer’s biggest global tournament directly from the Sports topic page on Google TV. Viewers can now straight to the Sports topic page to find live games, upcoming schedules, and highlights from apps like Fox One, Tubi, and YouTube TV.

More specifically, the page offers viewers who want to watch a live match, check recent results, or see tomorrow's lineup, such content as:

Live matches: Jump directly into currently airing matches.

Upcoming matches Visit the “Upcoming Games” row to view match dates, kickoff times, and schedules.

Match highlights: Watch highlights and game summaries on YouTube if you missed a live broadcast.

Post game content : View expert commentary, team analysis, and post-match breakdowns.

Google TV has also rolled out features that will allow viewers to use voice commands to adjust picture and sound settings, troubleshoot audio or visual issues, and open settings menus on select Gemini-enabled TCL Google TVs.

The upgrade for owners of those TVs means that they will no longer have to dig through settings menus to optimize their viewing experience. Now they can just press and hold the microphone button on your remote (or say "Hey Google") to chat with Gemini and get the help you need.

Examples of the prompts that can be used include:

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Adjust audio & video settings: Change common settings like brightness, contrast, picture, volume, and sound modes³. For example, ask Gemini to “Set picture mode to Sport” or “Increase the bass.”

Troubleshoot picture & sound issues: Describe what you're experiencing, and Gemini will adjust the settings to fix it. Try saying, “The screen is too dark” or “I can't hear the dialogue clearly.”

Optimize settings for your content: Tune settings for what you're watching. You can say, “It’s movie night—help make this feel like a cinematic experience.”

Find settings menus: Go directly to the menu you want without clicking through multiple screens. Just say, “Open display settings.”

The TCL system update that enables these functionalities will be rolling out over the next few weeks to the following TCL models within the U.S.: QM9K, X11L, QM8L, and RM9L. Users can check for available system updates on their TCL Google TV by navigating to Settings > System > About > System update.