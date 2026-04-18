MASN, Spectrum Ink Multiyear Carriage Agreement

BALTIMORE, Md. & STAMFORD, Conn.—The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) and Spectrum have announced a multiyear carriage agreement that will make MASN and its coverage of the Baltimore Orioles available to Spectrum customers in areas of southeastern Maryland and Virginia, and eastern North Carolina.

Starting today, MASN will be available to Spectrum TV customers on channel 335 or 440 in Crisfield, Md.; Accomac, Chincoteague, Suffolk and Waverly, Va.; and Gates County, Manteo, Roanoke Rapids, and Waves, N.C. MASN will provide coverage of every available Orioles game, including pre- and postgame shows, as well as Orioles minor league affiliate games and NCAA Division I men's and women's sports, totaling more than 300 live events annually.

“MASN is excited to partner with Spectrum and to provide Orioles fans with another option to connect with their favorite team,” said Greg Bader, executive vice president and general manager, MASN. “This new partnership will deliver O’s baseball and local collegiate sports to a deserving audience.”

In addition to live Orioles games and “O's Xtra” pre- and postgame shows, Spectrum customers will also be able to watch MASN's extensive lineup of live college football and basketball, boxing, MMA, horseracing, and other content.