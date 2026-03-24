Spectrum News, Syracuse University Partner On Journalist Development

SYRACUSE, N.Y.—Spectrum News and Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Public Communications have partnered to provide students with hands-on experiences and professional development opportunities in journalism and media production.

The partnership was announced last night (March 23) at Syracuse University’s Toner Prizes Celebration by Mike Bair, executive vice president of Spectrum Networks. The collaboration also will provide Spectrum News with student-produced content that will enhance coverage and give viewers a look at the next generation’s perspective on today’s top issues.

“This unprecedented partnership with such a respected news platform will blaze a new trail in how media organizations and universities can work together to serve local communities," said Mark Lodato, dean of the Newhouse School. "Experiential learning has always been at the heart of a Newhouse education, and this collaboration, which places our students alongside some of the best journalists in the business while reporting for real audiences, is exactly the kind of transformative opportunity that defines Newhouse’s legacy of excellence in journalism education.”

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As part of the program, Spectrum News journalists will work side-by-side with Newhouse School students and faculty in Syracuse. Students will also participate in internships at Spectrum News newsrooms across the country.

Starting in the 2026-27 school year, Spectrum News producers will engage with students in advanced producing classes and in a jointly led investigative journalism course. The partnership also includes a unique field study program, offering students the chance to report on significant events like the 2026 midterms from Washington, D.C., the 2026 Dodgers season and the 2028 Olympics from Los Angeles.

“This collaboration brings real-world experience to the classroom and underscores our commitment to fostering the next generation of journalists,” said Bair. “We’re supporting students as they embark on their journalism careers and providing a pathway to create a sustainable future for local news, supported by these talented emerging reporters.”

Beginning in the fall 2026 as part of the collaboration, student journalism will be showcased across Spectrum News’ website, the Spectrum News mobile app and its social media channels. Students will produce local news coverage and an issues-based magazine show for Spectrum News networks. Student reporting will also contribute to the Syracuse network's daily on-air sports coverage.

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To celebrate the partnership, Spectrum News and the Newhouse School will host an on-campus kick-off event March 26-27. The two-day celebration will include a reception for students, a panel discussion on the future of local journalism and a series of professional development sessions conducted by Spectrum News journalists and leaders.