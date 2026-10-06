Netflix Taps IMG as Production Partner for 2027 Women’s World Cup

LOS GATOS, Calif.—Netflix has named IMG as its production partner for its coverage of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Netflix is the U.S. and Canadian rightsholder for the 2027 tournament, which will run from June 24–July 25, 2027. IMG will produce coverage of all 64 matches in English and Spanish for U.S. audience and in English and French for Canadian viewers, as well as 100 hours of studio programming featuring top-tier talent and Netflix-exclusive in-tournament announcers, the streaming platform said.

IMG will also support Netflix’s live coverage of the soccer tournament’s final draw on Dec. 11.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup is one of the fastest-growing events in global sport, showcasing the best football and captivating new audiences worldwide,” IMG president Adam Kelly said. “As Netflix makes its live football debut, we’re excited to help bring this tournament and its extraordinary athletes to new and existing fans in the U.S and Canada. Netflix’s scale, discoverability and storytelling, combined with IMG's best-in-class production expertise, make this a huge moment for football and women’s sport.”

More information is available on the Netflix TUDUM website.