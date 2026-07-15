XR Launches XR ONE Ad Ops Platform

NEW YORK—XR (Extreme Reach) has launched XR One, which it is billing as a first-of-its-kind AI-powered advertising operations platform.

The offering provides brands and agencies with a single place to manage every stage of the advertising lifecycle in ways that the company says will give marketers greater oversight into the ads they make, the money they spend, and the performance of their creative investments on various platforms.

In announcing the platform, XR also released a new study of some of the challenges faced by advertisers that the platform is designed to address:

Advertising teams are being asked to do more with less: More than 80% of marketers are producing more ad content than a year ago, while 70% of them are doing so with the same or fewer resources.

Campaigns routinely launch late: 98% of marketers attribute late campaigns launches to internal bottlenecks and approvals.

Budget overruns are the norm, not the exception: 70% of marketers on both the brand and agency side regularly exceed their production budgets.

Creative asset waste is a significant and underacknowledged challenge: Nearly half of marketers say 30 to 40% of the creative they produce never gets used.

“With XR One, advertising operations is no longer a series of back-office tasks, it's the backbone of modern advertising,” said John Batter, CEO of XR. “We’ve connected every stage of the advertising creative process into a single platform, giving marketers a clearer view of what they’re making, what they’re spending and how their campaigns are performing. That’s a level of visibility brands and agencies have never had before.”

AI is built into every corner of the platform, helping marketers make better decisions from production planning to launch. XR AI insights can recommend the right ad formats for every channel, uncover production savings for specific vendors and predict how creative choices, from locations to casting, will impact budgets and audience performance. The result is greater confidence and more effective campaigns from the very start.

The XR ONE Platform will benefit brands and agencies with:

End-to-end production project tracking, from creative briefs, bids and budget approvals to payments and cross-platform delivery.

Centralized cost management across all marketing teams and agencies, removing team silos and organizational chaos.

Audit-ready financial trails and ERP integrations that keep finance and compliance aligned.

Advertising delivery and ROI visibility that connects what is spent on a creative asset and campaign to how they are used in-market.

XR One features four connected applications, giving marketers one place to manage how ads are planned, produced, paid for and delivered. XR Costs helps teams’ onboard partners, manage approvals and track budgets. Once creative is produced, XR Assets becomes the central place to securely store and manage every version. XR Rights helps marketers stay on top of celebrity and artistic usage rights, while XR Delivery ensures ads reach every destination, from linear TV and CTV to digital and social channels.

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The full XR State of Ad Ops Report here.

Learn more about the XR ONE platform here