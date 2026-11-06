CNN Reports Record Setting Viewership Numbers for Midterms Coverage

CNN has reported that its multiplatform Election Night in America coverage saw record setting viewership and engagement levels across television, streaming and digital platforms.

Across platforms, CNN’s US midterm election coverage had a multiplatform worldwide reach of 71.4 million. This worldwide reach number includes CNN, CNN International and streaming viewing both in and out of home, on top of audiences consuming CNN.com, CNN’s mobile apps and social and radio engagement. This registered as CNN’s best US midterm performance in the company’s 46-year history, the company said.

On U.S. television, it was the second largest midterm performance in CNN history and the best day and prime performance since the 2024 U.S. Election Day. Among total viewers, CNN ranked #1 in all of cable in Sales Prime with 3.105 million, the first time CNN has ranked #1 in cable for a midterm election this century.

Among P25-54, CNN ranked #1 in all of cable in Total Day, Prime, and Sales Prime, with 1.512 million in Prime, more than Fox News and MS NOW combined (771k and 665k).

CNN also says it attracted the youngest audience in cable news in primetime, with a median age (59) more than a decade younger than most other election coverage offerings on cable. CNN was 10 years younger than Fox News (69), 13 years younger than MS NOW (72) and younger than CBS (63) and ABC (62) networks.

CNN saw double-digit growth among both demos compared with the 2022 midterm elections. In Prime, CNN grew by +59 per cent among P2+ (4.14 million vs. 2.6 million) and +43 per cent among P25-54 (1.51 million vs 1.05 million). In Total Day, CNN’s audience was up +45 per cent among P2+ (1.55 million vs 1.06 million) and +31 per cent among P25-54 (480k vs 367k). CNN also claimed the top 6 of the day’s top 10 cable telecasts across all networks. CNN ranked #3 in Prime across all television networks (broadcast and cable) among P25-54, behind only NBC and ABC, and #4 among P2+, behind NBC, ABC and Fox News.

Coverage of Election Night in America also aired on CNN International and CNN en Español around the world, whose audience levels are not captured in these US television numbers.

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The US midterm Election Day also broke records for CNN’s All Access streaming offering, driving new subscriptions and delivering the highest day of live viewership since it launched in October 2025. CNN’s programming on YouTube led to over 80 million views across the channel on Election Day and the day after, making CNN #1 among news outlets for YouTube channel views, the company said. Election Day and the day after were also the top two days for CNN’s YouTube viewership in the history of the channel. Additionally, CNN’s flagship social channels garnered over 11 million cross-channel engagements and over 140 million cross-channel social video views.

All figures are based on Nielsen and Comscore data.