FCC Releases More Details on Nationwide EAS Test

WASHINGTON—The FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau has issued a public notice reminding broadcasters and others that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct a nationwide Emergency Alert System test in coordination with the regulator on Nov. 17.

FEMA will transmit the EAS test nationwide at 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 17 using the Integrated Public Alert Warning System (IPAWS).

EAS participants are required to file EAS Test Reporting System (ETRS) Form Two on or before Nov. 19 and Form Three on or before Jan. 4, 2027.

The bureau advises participants to upgrade their EAS equipment software and firmware to the latest versions and to ensure their equipment can receive and process the National Periodic Test code, the “six zeroes” national location code and operate in compliance with Federal Communications Commission rules.

It also reminded participants to review their state EAS plans for monitoring assignments and to make sure their equipment is configured properly monitor those sources.

EAS participants updating software or replacing equipment after filing an ETRS form must update their ETRS Form One filing to reflect the equipment and software version that they will use on the day of the nationwide test. Filers can update previous forms in ETRS by selecting the “My Filings” menu option and then clicking on the record for that form.

Participants should also take the steps needed to ensure that hearing impaired, deaf, visually impaired and blind viewers have full access to the EAS messages per section 11.51 of commission rules.

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That section requires analog and digital TV stations, cable systems, wireless cable systems, wireline video systems and direct broadcast satellite providers to broadcast national alerts in a manner that enables those with disabilities and those without access to all EAS content.

EAS text must display:

At the top of the television screen or where it will not interfere with other visual messages (e.g., closed captioning).

In a manner (i.e., font size, color, contrast, location, and speed) that is readily readable and understandable.

Without overlapping lines or extending beyond the viewable display (except for video crawls that intentionally scroll on and off of the screen).

In full at least once during any EAS message.

The audio portion of an EAS message must be played in full at least once to ensure it is accessible to viewers who are blind or have low vision.

The test message audio and text elements are designed to be identical to the greatest extent possible and will state: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

EAS participants should ensure individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing and those who are blind or visually impaired have full access to the message.

Visual messages must be readily readable. Text should scroll at a speed that allows the viewer to read and understand the message. For example, to the extent possible, the crawl speed should allow viewers to read the crawl as if they were going to read it aloud.

The background and text colors should sufficiently contrast to allow for readability. For example, a bright green background with white text may not provide sufficient contrast. Green and red should also be avoided as viewers who are color blind have difficulty seeing these colors.

Audio messages should be spoken at a pace that allows a listener to understand the content.

More information on the accessibility requirements is available online.

The FCC is making an instructional video available on how to complete the test reporting forms. It is available online.