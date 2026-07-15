Cox Media Group Taps Waymark for AI Ad Creation Tools

‍Waymark has announced that Cox Media Group (CMG) is deploying Waymark's AI-powered video platform at stations in nine markets.

By combining multiple generative AI models, Waymark has developed an end-to-end video creation platform that allows anyone to produce ready-to-air commercials suitable for TV, streaming, and digital platforms.

That makes it easier for local advertisers and businesses who might not have the tools to create traditional ads, which in turn can help increase local ad sales.

The deal adds Cox Media Group to Waymark’s growing roster of national broadcast and media partners, which includes Comcast, Spectrum Reach, FOX TV Stations, Sinclair Broadcast Group, E.W. Scripps, Gray Media, Paramount, and Nine Entertainment (Australia).

“What we’re seeing with Cox Media Group represents how broadcasters help clients grow and unlock revenue,” said Alex Persky-Stern, CEO of Waymark. “When a platform can help reps open doors, close deals, and deliver finished creative, the impact compounds. CMG’s teams have proven that video drives campaign revenue throughout the sales cycle.”

As part of the agreement, CMG stations are tailoring Waymark to its own workflow and market conditions to shorten sales cycles and increase the number of local businesses running television campaigns.

“We’re always looking for ways to help our clients meet and exceed their business goals,” said Darren Moore, CMG’s chief sales officer – TV. “Waymark helps us have better initial conversations, reduce the time between those conversations and the advertising launch, and create targeted and compelling content. We’re better – and our clients share in that – because of Waymark.”