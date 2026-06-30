Bitcentral Sells Software Business to Banyan, Renames Streaming Division to ViewNexa

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral, a provider of enterprise software and digital media solutions for news, sports and entertainment broadcasters as well as streaming platforms, said it has sold off its traditional production and playout business to investment group Banyan Software.

(Image credit: Banyan Software)

Bitcentral will focus on broadcast news production, playout and workflow technology that broadcasters depend on every day, while the new company, now named "ViewNexa" will focus on helping media companies grow, distribute and monetize digital audiences across streaming and connected platforms, the companies said.

Sam Kamel, who became CEO of Bicentral in 2024, called the move “a bold and exciting step in the company's evolution." Kamel was hired after Bitcentral announced funding from a new unidentified private investor at the time.

Sam Kamel (Image credit: Viewnexxa)

“By creating two dedicated companies, each gains increased clarity, leadership focus and investment capacity to accelerate innovation and better serve customers,” Kamel said. “Bitcentral continues as a trusted technology partner to some of the most important broadcast news organizations in North America. Banyan’s ownership provides a strong foundation for continued investment and innovation. For ViewNexa, this means the independence and resources to pursue high-growth market opportunities in streaming, monetization and audience engagement."

Bitcentral Founder and Chairman Fred Fourcher, who returned to Bitcentral as board chairman at the same time Kamel assumed leadership, also hailed the transaction.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we've built at Bitcentral over the past 25 years,” Fourcher said. “From the beginning, our vision was to help media organizations adapt to the changing ways content is created, managed, distributed and consumed. Over time, we built two exceptional businesses, each with its own customers, capabilities and future. This transaction allows both to move forward with renewed focus while staying true to the spirit of innovation, reliability and customer commitment that have defined Bitcentral from the start.”

Former Chief Operating Officer Sam Peterson, has become CEO of Bitcentral, leading the newly independent business. Sam Kamel continues as ViewNexa’s CEO, working with the leadership team led by General Manager Scott Alexander.

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“With Banyan Software as a long-term partner, we are well positioned to invest in next-generation broadcast workflow capabilities, including cloud-based operations and emerging AI-driven tools that will shape the future of news production,” Peterson said. “Our customers will continue working with the same people, the same trusted products and the same commitment to service they expect from Bitcentral. We play a central role in the daily operations of more than 40 leading news organizations across more than 1,600 newsrooms, and we are just getting started.”

Reed Fawell, operating partner at Banyan Software, said: “Bitcentral has built a highly trusted and mission-critical technology platform that supports the daily operations of leading broadcasters. We are excited to support Sam Peterson and the Bitcentral team with a long-term investment approach focused on product strength, customer success and continued innovation. This is a business with deep customer relationships, a strong product foundation and an important role to play in the future of broadcast news operations.”

The transaction has closed and both companies are operating independently under their new structures.