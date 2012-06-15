HARMAN's AKG Perception Headphones Expand On Leading Perception Microphone Series

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - With a large selection of microphones, ranging from dynamic models, condensers and wireless solutions for the stage and recording, HARMAN's AKG's Perception Series has built a strong reputation for quality, providing high-value to artists, producers and engineers since its launch in 2005. AKG's new Perception Headphone series extends the Perception line, offering an entire range of solutions for enthusiastic musicians and engineers. Three new headphone models, the K44 Perception, K77 Perception and K99 Perception, deliver AKG sound quality, a great design and comfort level at an affordable price.

"It is AKG's continued mission to offer the greatest in professional audio to industry professionals and the Perception line completes our range of affordable, high-quality headphones and microphones," stated Thomas Stubics, product marketing manager, recording and broadcast, AKG. "The Perception Headphones Series offers musicians a vast range of opportunities when choosing the perfect head piece for their respective needs. All three over-ear models provide powerful, clear sound for accurate listening experiences in the studio or in live settings."

The over-ear, semi-closed design of the K44 Perception provides a powerful low end and clean highs for an excellent sound, ranging from project studios to home recording. The K77 Perception is an over-ear, semi-closed headphone with powerful and convincing sound at an amazing value - ready to use for home or project studios. Both products include comfortable leatherette ear pads and a self-adjusting headband for extended wear, without discomfort and a 3-meter fixed, straight cable and convertible jack.

K99's high-performance, over-ear, semi-open headphones combine excellent sound quality with an astounding price-to-performance ratio. Its large, 40mm speakers provide a natural, uncoloured sound, ideal for the studio. K99 Perception is lightweight and self-adjusting for a pleasant fit for long sessions.

