BBC News Selects LiveU to Expand its Summer Olympics & US Presidential Campaign Coverage

LiveU (www.liveu.tv), the pioneer of portable video-over-cellular solutions, has announced that BBC News is extending its use of LiveU LU60 mobile uplink solution for newsgathering in both the UK and the US. The broadcaster will use the technology to enhance coverage of both the 2012 London Olympics and Paralympics, and the US Presidential election campaign. Footage will be supplied to BBC News, BBC World and BBC World America.

BBC News has been using LiveU technology for upwards of three years. The BBC deployed LiveU’s cellular uplinking technology for coverage of worldwide events including the Queen’s visit to Ireland in 2011, the recent anniversary of the Tsunami in Japan as well as the US mid-term elections during 2010.

In the UK, LiveU’s technology is regularly used for BBC newsgathering, taking advantage of the three ways it can be deployed: live, as-live and also store-and forward. With its portability, flexibility, high resiliency and cost-effectiveness, the LU60 uplink solution can be used in diverse situations as well as extreme weather conditions - a prime example being the recent storms in the UK.

Samuel Wasserman, LiveU’s CEO, said, “We are delighted to be working with a broadcaster of the BBC’s stature and are proud of its usage of LiveU equipment worldwide. It’s a significant vote of confidence in the flexibility of our solution and we look forward to seeing the increased BBC coverage over the weeks leading up to this Summer’s Olympic Games.”

The technology has been supplied by LiveU’s UK distributor Garland Partners Ltd., alongside a full service package.

LiveU’s flagship LU60 product is the industry’s first bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology for superior resiliency, up to 1080 HD video and sub-second latency for a satellite-like experience.