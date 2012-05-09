Mike Poirier Joins PRECO as East Coast Manager, Distributed Products

Burbank, CA– PRECO, Inc., a well-established distributor of advanced technology equipment, has added Mike Poirier its sales team as east coast manager, distributed products. Kent McGuire, PRECO’s president, made the announcement from Company headquarters in Burbank, CA.

“The east coast is naturally an important market for us,” stated McGuire. “Mike’s extensive regional knowledge coupled with his technical experience will be a tremendous benefit to our customers. We’re delighted to add Mike to our staff and we look forward to strengthening our local support with his help.”

Mike joins PRECO with over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, and product management with electronic manufacturers, ranging from startups to publicly traded companies. Prior to joining PRECO, Poirier served as vice president and general manager of Teranex for six years. He previously held leadership positions with Algolith, Miranda Technologies (TSE:MT) and Syncom.

A former Electronic Engineering Teacher at CEGEP du Vieux Montréal, Poirier holds an Electronic Engineering Degree from Dawson College of Montreal.

Poirier is based in Orlando, Florida and will focus primarily on PRECO’s TVLogic and Avocent lines.

About PRECO

PRECO, Inc. is a Stocking Distributor and System Integrator of High Definition Video, Switching, Routing, Conversion, Test & Measurement, Video & Data Walls and Video Wall Controllers. For further information: www.preco.net

PRECO contact: Wes Donahue

Tel: 818-842-4632 /wes@preco.net