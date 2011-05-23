Utah Scientific Recognized Again

Frost & Sullivan Honors Video Switcher Provider With Top Award for Customer Service

SALT LAKE CITY -- May 23, 2011 -- Utah Scientific, a worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers, has been awarded the 2011 Global Customer Service Leadership Award in the video switcher category for the third consecutive time by the Growth Partnership Company Frost & Sullivan. According to Frost & Sullivan, the unbiased, third-party award recognizes Utah Scientific's team for having the creativity and dedication required to deliver excellence and adhere to best industry practices.

Specifically, Frost & Sullivan applauded Utah Scientific for its 10-year, no-fee warranty and commitment to long-term customer relationships. "The constantly evolving video switchers market presents diverse market challenges to the vendors. The best way to succeed in this market is by displaying a fine understanding of customer needs and requirements. Utah Scientific has, over the years, displayed a tremendous flair in this area through exemplary service and support, helping the company to cement its reputation in the market," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Sashankh Kale.

"At Utah Scientific, we work hard every day to satisfy our customers by delivering and supporting the reliable products they want," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "Our success is a direct result of that hard work, and sometimes it pays off in other ways, too. This latest award from Frost & Sullivan is one example. We are grateful to have our efforts acknowledged by an objective, knowledgeable, and well-regarded company."

Frost & Sullivan Customer Service Leadership Awards are given in conjunction with the biennial publication of the company's study on the global switcher market.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with disciplined research and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from more than 40 offices on six continents. To join our Growth Partnership, please visit http://www.frost.com.

About Utah Scientific

Throughout more than 30 years in business, Utah Scientific has earned its position as worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers by working with customers to meet their needs for advanced signal distribution and control technology. The company's confidence in its industry-leading products is exemplified by its renowned no-fee, 10-year warranty and validated by multiple Frost & Sullivan Customer Service Leadership Awards. Additional information about Utah Scientific and its products can be found at www.utahscientific.com.