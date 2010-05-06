VSN introduces the new vsnlegalrec DTT

vsnlegalrec TDT

The analog switch-off can be framed within a wider process of technological restructuring affecting broadcasters, viewers and manufacturers of broadcast equipment alike. In this respect, VSN has recently updated its smart and low-cost compliance recording solution, which is now compatible with digital broadcasting.

The new vsnlegalrec DTT allows to record in Windows Media format the signal received in digital television stations while maintaining all the features of the previous version. To facilitate signal distribution to a greatest number of viewers, the system offers the two streaming modes, that is, with or without Windows Media Server. Its channel searcher allows to easily spot the channel you want to record without you needing to introduce the required parameters manually. Along with its sister application, vsnlegalplayer, the required materials are retrieved and exported to a separate file. The capture date and time can be embedded into the video for visual registry purposes.

So far, the company sold more than 60 units in Spain, where the final transition to digital occurred last March and where no analogue signal is available any longer. The company also launched a Trade-In Plan aimed at replacing the older versions of vsnlegalrec for new hardware equipment including the digital broadcasting recording software at a low price. Many broadcasters are already taking advantage of this plan.