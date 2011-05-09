Prism Sound and TTi To Host Audio Test & Measurement Seminar

Prism Sound and its UK distribution partner, TTi distribution, are holding a two-day audio test and measurement training seminar from 2nd – 3rd June, 2011. This ‘must attend’ event will introduce engineers to the practical and theoretical aspects of accurately measuring audio for a wide variety of applications.

The training seminar takes place at the AirSpace Conference Centre, Imperial War Museum, Duxford, and will cost £45 per day.

The first day will be devoted to covering the basics of audio measurement and will include sessions on objective and subjective measurement correlation; audio measurement units, single-tone audio measurements; FFTs; Sweeps and Digital Audio. There will be a general introduction session to get the day started and a Q&A wrap up so that those taking part can have their specific queries dealt with.

The second day will focus on practical measurement workshops where delegates will have the opportunity to apply the theory they have covered in day one. There will be plenty of opportunity to test ADCs, DACs and digital interfaces along with power amplifiers, loudspeakers, soundcards, microphone pre-amplifiers, Bluetooth systems and playback-only devices. Once again there will be a wrap-up Q&A session to ensure that all delegates have understood the workshops and the results they have been achieving.

Simon Woollard, Applications Engineer for Prism Sound, says: “Our on-line educational webinars have proven to be a very popular resource for engineers working in audio test and measurement. Audio measurement is a specialist subject, with its own unique set of requirements, and we will be drilling down into the detail to bust a few myths and to offer plenty of practical advice. There will be something for everyone who has a need to measure audio, whether they are newcomers to the field or seasoned experts looking for some advanced tips. Attendees will be welcome to join us for either one or both days, depending on their priorities.”

As places are limited, anyone wanting to participate should register their interest with either Prism Sound or TTi (details below). Delegates are encouraged to suggest topics they would like to see covered on the second day - all suggestions are welcomed.

Throughout the two day seminar, delegates will have access to Prism Sound’s audio test and measurement instruments including the revolutionary dScope Series III instrument, which includes precision analogue and highly-optimised digital outputs and inputs. dScope series III’s precise and automatic gain-ranging allows high resolution measurements over a massive range, from a few micro-volts to more than 150 volts RMS, and from less than 1 Hz to over 90kHz. Its interface processor uses dedicated DSP to provide a wide range of real time measurements, while its software uses the host PC for almost unlimited number crunching and analysis options such as Fast Fourier Transforms, unique ‘FFT Detectors’, swept sine and multi-tone testing. Designed to be highly programmable, the dScope Series III can be automated from a wide range of third-party software using Active X controls, or internally using VBScript.

To register for the seminar please visit www.prismsound.com/training or www.ttid.co.uk

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987 in Cambridge, UK, Prism Sound manufactures a range of high quality professional test equipment for audio applications. The company is organized in three divisions and in addition to audio test equipment, Prism Sound also manufactures equipment for high-quality recording and production for music and sound applications and for voice-logging recorders used in law enforcement, legislative and business applications. Prism Sound audio test equipment is used by many major consumer electronics brands in automotive, home entertainment, personal mobile, communications and other market sectors as well as most of the world’s leading broadcasters including the BBC. Prism Sound’s music recording products are widely used by leading professionals in music and film sound such as the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

For more information: www.prismsound.com