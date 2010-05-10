Wohler InfoComm 2010 Preview

InfoComm 2010 Preview

Wohler Technologies

Booth C5270

Wohler Technologies at InfoComm 2010:

At InfoComm 2010 Wohler will showcase its expanding range of products designed to bring greater flexibility and simplicity to the management of complex audio monitoring processes in digital and HD broadcast environments. On display will be the latest additions to the company's award-winning line of versatile 16-channel modular monitoring systems, which unite video monitoring with comprehensive audio management capabilities, and its Rockridge line of broadcast-quality video monitors, which offer broad compatibility and rich integrated diagnostic tools to support single- or multichannel analysis in sophisticated broadcast environments. Wohler also will highlight its innovative CD-1 caption and subtitle video monitor adaptor, which enables convenient monitoring of subtitles on virtually any video monitor, as well as its new Presto touch-select routing and monitoring system, a little brother to the company's popular Touch-It(TM) Digital system, which eases management of SDI, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4 streams in the multiprogram environment.

New Wohler Products at InfoComm 2010:

AMP2-16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

Wohler will feature the award-winning AMP2-16V Series 16-channel audio/video processing monitor, a new dual 4.3-inch OLED version of the company's acclaimed AMP2-16 Series modular audio monitor. Dedicated video monitoring, loudness metering and control, audio mixing and routing, and Dolby(R) Zoom functions make the AMP2-16V one of the most flexible and comprehensive 3G/HD/SD-SDI audio/video monitors available. Dolby Zoom, applied to all installed digital modules with a Dolby upgrade, dynamically switches between the standard overview of monitored channels and monitoring of the decoded channels and metadata of an available Dolby bit stream without entering any menus. The full trim, pan, and routing controls of the mix mode feature reduce dependence on mixing consoles.

The right-hand screen remains "Audio Central" with simultaneous color- and scale-adjustable metering of up to 16 channels of audio from a choice of input and output cards including 3G/HD/SD-SDI, AES, and analog. Also on display is variable-timescale loudness metering and selected metadata. In addition to the same friendly user-interface and help system as before, front-panel hotkeys can now be assigned to not only solo or mute groups of channels and recall system-wide presets, but also to activate Dolby Zoom on a target source or instantly apply a saved mix setup.

Rockridge Broadcast-Quality Video Monitor Line

Wohler will showcase the first releases in its brand-new Rockridge video monitor line with 3G/HD/SD-SDI support and MPEG-4 decoding capability. Features such as in-picture level metering, waveform, and vectorscope display give the Rockridge monitor line flexible everyday functionality while enabling robust single- or multichannel analysis in the most sophisticated of broadcast environments -- all at an attractive price point. Multiscreen models allow operators to view either four separate images or a mix of images and monitoring tools such as waveform, vectorscope, or the PID table, which functions much like a table of contents for a given stream. Connectivity options for the new monitor line include 3G, SDI, component, composite, DVI, and GPI inputs, as well as dual-input SDI with loop-through for each.

Company Overview:

Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. The San Francisco Bay Area-based company was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about Wohler and its solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

