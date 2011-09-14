Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) RF Central microLite HD Elite System Wins 2011 BIRTV Award

Complete Video RF Link in a Performance Optimizing Portable Package Designed for the Next Generation of Compact Cameras Recognized for Design and Innovation

CHINA, BEIJING, SEPTEMBER 14, 2011 – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, announced its RF Central microLite HD Elite system is the recipient of the 2011 BIRTV Award for Design and Innovation.

BIRTV is China’s most prestigious exhibition in the industry of radio, film and television and a key part of China International Radio Film and Television Exposition. The BIRTV awards are the only award in China appraised and approved by many technical specialists and broadcasters. These awards serve as an indicator for future development of radio and television technologies, providing first-hand reference for equipment procurement.

“It is a great honor to receive such a prestigious award and we are thrilled that the microLite HD Elite system was recognized for its design and innovation at the 2011 BIRTV exposition,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies President, Stephen Shpock.

The microLite HD Elite system is a complete video RF link in a portable package, with all required accessories specifically chosen to optimize total system performance. Featuring IMT’s award-winning microLite HD Transmitter and microLite HD Receiver, this complete setup includes hand selected antennas that are optimized for high gain, durability and low weight, providing exceptional range without compromising microLite HD’s signature portability. The receiver and transmitter are available in both the 5.8 GHz unlicensed or 2 GHz licensed bands.

The microLite HD ultra-compact MPEG-4 COFDM digital transmitter can deliver up to 200mW from a package of less than six cubic inches and features superb H.264 HD and SD encoding capabilities while operating in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The H.264 video encoder supports the main profile of the H.264 standard, providing a 30 percent bit rate reduction or video quality improvement compared to encoders, which only supports the H.264 baseline profile.

The transmitter supports video and embedded audio transmission with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6, 7 and 8 MHz and requires little setup. The microLite may be camera mounted via a hot-shoe or paired with Litepanels camera mounted lighting solutions. microLite has a narrow band COFDM mode that occupies 1.25/2.5 MHz of bandwidth.

Another hallmark feature of the microLite HD Elite system is its ergonomic mounting. The adjustable magic arm mount allows users to confidently set up the system and be sure that it is safe and secure at all times. This allows users to place the receiver in demanding locations and know that it will stay in place and achieve optimal reception.

The transmitter mounting has light weight and simplicity at its core. To keep the microLite truly “light,” a camera shoe bracket provides just the right support with minimal added weigh to the handheld camera.

In addition, a configurable DC power cabling system and AC power supply allows many options when connecting the system in the field. The adapters and cables can be mixed and matched between the receiver and transmitter for total flexibility, ensuring the user won’t get caught with mismatched power cables ever again.

The entire microLite HD Elite system is packaged in a waterproof pelican case that can go anywhere. The case is custom fitted for all the accessories and has extra space for cables and adapters.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) LLC is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £310 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.