Yospace to showcase the world’s most advanced server-side ad insertion technology at NAB Show

Staines-upon-Thames, UK – 22 March 2018

Advanced dynamic ad insertion technology setting the standard for OTT monetization, combining quality of linear with intelligence of digital.

Yospace will be demonstrating the capabilities of its server-side ad insertion platform at NAB 2018, a multi-award-winning solution that is widely regarded as the most advanced in the world.

Yospace’s platform, which is fast becoming the de facto standard server-side monetization solution for OTT streaming, opens up advertising inventory, with one-to-one addressability, against the biggest and most challenging sporting events on the planet.

Recent events covered include the 2018 Winter Games, Super Bowl LII, English Premier League and UEFA Champions League soccer. This summer the technology will be used to monetize the Commonwealth Games and FIFA World Cup.

The system has been tried and tested at scale. In February, its peak concurrent audience was recorded at well over 1.5 million – all with personalization enabled. Over 750 million ad spots were opened up across the month with an average view-through rate of 96%.

Yospace’s technology overcomes the challenges presented by traditional signalling and playout systems being applied to online channels, as well as those inherent to live sports broadcast, integrating seamlessly into the end-to-end delivery workflow for live OTT streaming.

yospaceCDS acts as middleware between a broadcaster’s OTT workflow and the increasingly diverse array of target devices, slotting into potentially fragmented ad-tech ecosystems and simplifying cross-platform deployment, while ensuring an uninterrupted TV-quality experience, from sports play through commercial breaks.

The unpredictable nature of advertising in sports events can result in fluid timings (e.g. after a touchdown or time-out) or unplanned high-value ad breaks (e.g. during extra time in the FIFA World Cup). Yospace allows broadcasters to capitalize on this inventory, which often delivers the most value while being the hardest to access.

Yospace’s system delivers advanced advertising at scale while ensuring user experience always comes first, helping to safeguard broadcasters’ reputations and audience reach. It also supports the latest enhanced viewing features such as instant replay and live rewind for individual streams.

Its pioneering ‘pre-fetch’ system intelligently prepares for ad breaks ahead of time, giving third-party ad servers a longer window in which to respond, and guaranteeing a reliable and scalable ad experience.

Yospace was the first company in the world to demonstrate server-side DAI for live streaming, in 2011, and today our customers include a major tier 1 Operator in the US; Sky, ITV, BT Sport, Channel 4, TV4, TV3, TG4, Sky Deutschland and Medialaan in Europe; Seven West Media and Network Ten in Australia; and SonyLIV in India in partnership with Akamai.

“With the increasing threat from the likes of Google, Facebook and Amazon broadcasters need to maximize the value of the unique position they hold as 100% brand safe premium content owners,” said Tim Sewell, CEO, Yospace. “Simulcast viewing for live sports offers a significant monetization opportunity for broadcasters and advertisers alike, but it’s important to acknowledge the difficulties in accessing some of the most valuable inventory, at scale.”

“Yospace is fast being recognized as the global expert in cross platform DAI for live simulcast as our technology offers the most effective means of delivering a true TV experience to the widest possible audience, while also unlocking additional ad revenue.”

Yospace will showcase its server-side DAI at NAB, 7-12 April on booth SU3414. Book an appointment at www.yospace.com/nab18.

Yospace is the foremost provider of Dynamic Ad Insertion technology in the world today. Its server-side solution allows live streams and on demand content to be monetised in a way that is true to the user experience of broadcast television, while allowing advertising to be curated to the interests of the individual viewer.

Yospace services major broadcasters and network operators across the globe, including DIRECTV in the US; Sky Media, ITV, BT Sport, Channel 4 and STV in the UK; Canal 13 in Chile; TV4 in Sweden; Seven West Media, The Nine Network and Network Ten in Australia.

www.yospace.com

