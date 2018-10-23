Wisycom USA Welcomes Paddy Steading to Sales Team

WASHINGTON, D.C., OCTOBER 23, 2018 - Wisycom USA, which was established this year to grow the Italy-based Wisycom brand throughout the Americas, is excited to announce the appointment of Patrick "Paddy" Steading as the company's newest sales liaison. In his role, Steading will help expand the company's presence throughout the Americas.

Steading, whose previous experience includes sales positions at DPA Microphones, Sennheiser and Sweetwater, has had continued success in the house of worship, corporate, government, education and broadcast markets. In his role as an independent sales consultant, Steading also had great success growing brands such as InFocus, Shure, Middle Atlantic, Roland, Digital Projection, Analog Way and more.

Steading's other credits include positions with EDTS LLC, EDTS Cyber, HWP Co. and Millar Electronics. With established contacts and best practices for working with integrators, live production companies, distributors, retailers and end-users, Steading will bring this knowledge to his new position at Wisycom USA.

"We are very pleased to welcome Paddy, who has nearly a decade of audio sales experience, to our rapidly expanding team," says Jim Dugan, President, Wisycom USA. "Paddy brings with him a keen insight into the needs of audio and RF businesses and freelancers, and we're certain that will be a valuable asset to the growth of our brand."

Steading is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Recording Industry and Production Technology. Steading's education has leant itself perfectly to his success in the industry as it's provided him with the advantage of recognizing and understanding the unique needs of his customers, especially those in music recording or television production.

About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom's design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company's Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit http://www.wisycomusa.com/.