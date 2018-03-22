Vitec Group's Production Solutions Division Appoints Wall Street Communications to Provide an Integrated Media Relations Program

SALT LAKE CITY — March 22, 2018 — Wall Street Communications today announced that Vitec Group (Vitec), a leading global provider of premium branded products and solutions for the image capture and sharing market, has appointed Wall Street Communications to provide media relations services for its Production Solutions Division. Wall Street Communications will provide an integrated media relations program designed to amplify seven brands in Vitec's Production Solutions Division and build the brands' presence in the professional trade press.

Vitec's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers, and enterprises. Through its portfolio of brands, the Production Solutions Division designs, manufactures, and distributes high-performance products and software including award-winning camera supports and heads, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, and mobile power solutions.

"The image capture and sharing market is growing and evolving at the same time, bringing exciting opportunities to Vitec. We needed a global industry-leading partner to help us differentiate our brands and tell our story in the broadcast and film communities," said Michelle Lamprecht, vice president of marketing, Vitec Group Production Solutions Division. "Wall Street Communications is the right fit, not only for its solid reputation for quality writing and valuable industry relationships, but also for its keen understanding of our core markets."

Wall Street Communications' agreement with Vitec covers the Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Sachtler, and Vinten brands. The media relations plan will build credibility for each brand and position it as the leading provider in its product category within the broadcast, professional AV, cine, and related markets. Wall Street Communications will work to establish the people behind each brand as industry experts and authoritative voices. Tactics include creation of thought leadership articles contributed by Vitec authors, writing and placement of customer and installation stories, prestigious industry papers and presentations, and industry awards and accolades.

"Vitec Group brings together some of the most respected, innovative, and sought-after brands in the broadcast industry to enable the capture and sharing of exceptional images," said Sunny Branson, general manager, client services, for Wall Street Communications. "It's an honor to be associated with brands of this caliber, and we're looking forward to helping Vitec's Production Solutions brands build even greater recognition and awareness."

