Veritone Announces NAB Show Product of the Year Award Win for Veritone Attribute

COSTA MESA, Calif. — April 17, 2019 — Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, today announced that its Veritone Attribute application, a near real-time media attribution solution, received a Product of the Year Award in the Best New Radio Technology category at the recent 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The first official awards at the NAB Show, the program recognizes the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors.

"Nominees like Veritone are revolutionizing the way people experience media and entertainment," said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. "The 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards highlight the best of what's new at the premier launchpad for breakthroughs at the intersection of media, entertainment, and technology."

Veritone Attribute gives radio and television broadcasters the ability to measure the effectiveness of advertising campaigns in near real-time. Attribute simply and intuitively makes connections between advertising campaigns and activity on the advertiser's website within a user defined timespan. Attribute not only analyzes data related to prerecorded spots, but also to live reads and organic mentions. The information gleaned from Attribute gives broadcasters the ability to better contend with their digital counterparts, while at the same time providing advertisers a means to complement their digital advertising strategy by understanding campaign performance across multiple channels.

"Attribute addresses a need to quantifiably demonstrate how well campaigns are working and provide optimization insights for those that are underperforming. aiWARE's configurable infrastructure allowed us to quickly develop a product that helps to solve a challenge and address a gap in the market for both broadcasters and advertisers," said Michael Kennedy, product manager for Veritone Attribute. "It's very gratifying to have this recognized by the NAB."

More information about Veritone's products and services is available at veritone.com.

# # #

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 6-11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV, USA, is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment, and technology. With nearly 100,000 attendees from more than 160 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Explore more at NABShow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About Veritone

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. aiWARE can be deployed in a number of environments and configurations to meet customers' needs. Its open architecture enables customers in the media and entertainment, legal and compliance, and government sectors to easily deploy applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, with over 300 employees, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Veritone Attribute application and its expected benefits to radio and television broadcasters and advertisers. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone's SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Veritone/190417Veritone.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Veritone/Veritone_NAB-Product-of-the-Year.jpeg

Photo Caption: Veritone Attribute Wins NAB Show Product of the Year Award.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Congratulations%20to%20@Veritoneinc%20for%20winning%20an%20@NABShow%20%23ProductOfTheYearAward%20in%20Radio%20for%20Veritone%20Attribute%21%20-%20http://bit.ly/2vecdad

Follow Veritone:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/veritoneinc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/veritone-inc-/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/veritoneinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8PfWDmpgY25mpz0rpRiFMw