Vantage Controls Adds WAC Lighting as Latest Collaborator for End-to-End, Human-Centric Lighting Systems

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — July 24, 2019 — To provide integrators with end-to-end, human-centric lighting (HCL) systems, Vantage Controls, a brand of Legrand | AV Residential Solutions, today announced a new collaboration with innovative LED luminaire and technology manufacturer WAC Lighting. Focused on luxury residential environments, the companies' collaborative solutions combine advanced lighting control capabilities from Vantage with the Lumenetix® araya5 light engine built into WAC's tunable, low-voltage LED lighting fixtures.

The Vantage controller is programmed to match the sunrise/sunset schedule shift throughout the year that best supports people's natural circadian rhythm, based on the location of each installation. Scenic presets can override programming at any time through a simple button press to match users' daily tasks — whether they're studying or winding down. The Vantage platform is compatible with DMX or 0V to 10V protocols, providing intuitive single-button control of whichever technology is behind the LED source.

The partnership with WAC Lighting is the latest in Vantage's push to foster relationships with leading lighting fixture manufacturers that utilize the Lumenetix araya5 light engine. These fixtures replicate natural daylight for optimization of aesthetics, comfort, wellness, and visual acuity. For integrators, the combined result is an end-to-end LED lighting solution that is easily installed and maintained, energy-efficient, and synchronized with the circadian clock all humans share.

"We're proud to add WAC Lighting to our growing list of lighting fixture collaboration partners," said Mark Moody, product manager at Vantage Controls. "By combining our advanced lighting control with the power of Lumenetix and WAC in convenient, easy-to-install systems, these partnerships make it simple for integrators to add HCL to their service offering and meet the growing demand for these systems in residential environments."

According to Shelley Wald, president of WAC Lighting, "The team at Vantage has fulfilled its due diligence completing the testing of our low-voltage LED luminaires with their controls. Our Aether Color Changing line of recessed down lights performed seamlessly, while providing the user with complete control and tunability of beautiful lighting throughout the space."

About WAC Lighting

Fueled by a passion for creating, WAC Lighting is a second-generation, family owned and operated lighting company with a reputation for quality spanning over 35 years. With a history of inventing and looking at things from a fresh perspective to make technology-leveraged products widely accessible, WAC believes that a key part of being a Responsible Lighting company is to provide a product offering that is progressive in both design and technology. Groundbreaking innovations in LEDs, materials engineering, and creative optical design are paving the way for endless possibilities.

With over 100 engineers on staff across four factories in the US and China, WAC puts creative and forward-thinking minds behind solving the most challenging lighting needs with lighting technologies. All designs are thoroughly tested in the company's internationally recognized NVLAP, UL and ETL certified testing laboratories for safety, durability, and robust long-term performance far beyond required standards. With over 1 million square feet of fabrication and manufacturing capabilities, WAC offers an industry-leading infrastructure that turns concepts into fast-to-market products and chooses to manufacture products responsibly with zero landfill impact, helping to preserve the planet for our children and grandchildren. Visit the company at waclighting.com.

About Legrand

Legrand | AV Residential Solutions brings together Legrand's industry-leading brands in infrastructure, networking, and AV systems, including Chief, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, On-Q, QMotion, SANUS, and Vantage. Created to provide the highest level of service, support, and programs to custom integrators, Legrand | AV Residential offers dedicated technical support, incentive programs, simplified ordering, and easy access to marketing tools to help its customers achieve long-term success. With its purpose-built solutions, the company is solving installation challenges, streamlining integration across Legrand brands and third-party partners, and delivering AV experiences that simplify every aspect of an end user's life. Legrand | AV Residential: transforming smart homes together.

Legrand | AV Residential is a division of Legrand, which globally reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, SANUS, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us

