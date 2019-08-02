Uk Pavilion sees 12 new companies join its ranks at IBC

IBC 2019, RAI Amsterdam, 13-17 September: The UK Pavilion, organised and managed by Tradefair on behalf of techUK and supported by the Department for International Trade (DIT), welcomes 12 first time exhibitors to IBC this year. They form part of a conglomerate of 45 British companies which, exhibiting under the ‘GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland’ banners, will have a strong and visible presence.



UK companies located in Hall 5 and 14 will be primarily focused on content delivery. New exhibitors include Azdio featuring Mediaclass, a full-feature multi-tenant OTT/IPTV Multiscreen Platform; CoralBay.TV who will be demonstrating real-time playout, workflow and content preparation for both facilities and the cloud; and RioVIDEO who design high performance software defined solutions, targeted at standard form factor PC hardware for cost effective deployment.



New exhibitor Alpha who specialises in real-time lens distortion and perspective correctors for HD cameras will be exhibiting in Hall 6.



In Hall 8, new UK Pavilion exhibitors include Extreme Cases Ltd who design, manufacture and supply robust rugged cases, containers and backpacks for tough environments; Never.No the engagement specialists who manage, moderate and deliver rich media across multiple platforms including broadcast, digital and DOOH. Storage Made Easy provides a multi-cloud data management and a data protection product called the Enterprise File Fabric™ that unifies on-premises and on-cloud company storage and Trint with its text-based toolkit for transcribing, searching, editing and sharing media content online.



In Hall 10, 4 new exhibitors include: Bango with its platform designed for payments across a variety of platforms; Nixer Ltd are designers and manufacturers of professional audio equipment; Salsa Sound which has developed tools for automation and augmentation live sports audio mixing and Vine Resources, a specialist technology recruitment company providing Talent Solutions.



“IBC typically brings out the best in people and technology,” said Mark Birchall, Tradefair Managing Director. “By carefully positioning our clients in the differently themed halls best suited to their offerings, we are able to ensure that those we represent are given maximum exposure to reach their target audience.”



Celebrating its 30 anniversary of managing Government supported pavilions and trade missions, Tradefair provides a broad range of services for the UK companies it represents, including managing grants from DIT; providing extensive logistical support for the group pre, during and post-show; PR & Marketing; and overseeing the daily operation of each group stand, which frees the UK exhibitors to focus on sales and solutions rather than stand logistics.



The full list of participating exhibitors includes:



Hall 5, designated for broadcast delivery solutions will be:

Azdio (5.B48f) featuring Mediaclass, a full-feature multi-tenant OTT/IPTV Multiscreen Platform.

Coralbay.tv (5.B48e) offers real-time playout, workflow and content preparation solutions for both cloud and the facility.

Livewire Digital ( 5.B48c) Livewire Digital design Software Defined Networking (SDN) solutions that provide reliable, optimised communications links that operate over cellular, terrestrial and satellite services.

MathEmbedded (5.B48h) specialises in end-to-end security and complex software development.

RioVIDEO (5.B48a) designs high performance software defined solutions, targeted at standard form factor PC hardware for cost effective deployment.

Spacepath Communications (5.B48b) is a dedicated, European-based SATCOM amplifier manufacturer and equipment supplier.

Zoo Digital (5.B48d) provider of localisation and digital distribution services.



In Hall 6, primarily related to content management and workflow solutions will be:

Alpha (6.C29) who specialises in real-time lens distortion and perspective correctors for HD cameras.

Big Pic Media (6.C27) is a resource for industry leading production, post production and media services products and services ranging from individual items to fully integrated suites.

Emotion Systems (6.C28) specialises in FM transmitter systems.

Object Matrix (6.C30) an award winning, software company that has pioneered Digital Content Governance (DCG) object storage and the modernisation of digital video workflows.

Rascular Technology Ltd (6.C19) a software design company that creates precision control applications for third-party, professional video technologies.



Hall 7, traditionally the home of post-production and high-end graphics will be:

CatDV (Square Box Systems) (7.A51) specialises in the development of multimedia tools.

GB Labs Ltd (7.B26) the global leader in Intelligent Media Storage, creating a shared storage ecosystem for the media industry.

Masstech Innovations (7.C55) creators of optimised content storage and lifecycle management solutions for video-centric organisations.

Open Broadcast Systems Ltd (7.A49) provides end-to-end encoding and decoding software.

Ortana Media Group Ltd (7.C63) developers of several flagship products, including Cubix - a MAM and orchestration solution as well as specialising in the provision of ITIL based enterprise level support structures and professional service.

Pixit Media (7.D69) developers of data-aware, software defined infrastructure solutions for post-production and broadcasting.



Hall 8 will house more British management, SI and workflow solutions, including:

CRM.COM (8.B38j) develops and markets on demand and on premise subscription based billing and real time reward solutions.

Custom Consoles Ltd (8.B38h) design and manufacture control room furniture, technical furniture and height adjustable furniture.

Eddystone Broadcast Limited (8.B38g) providers of full turnkey systems.

Extreme Cases Ltd (8.B38e) design, manufacture and supply robust rugged cases, containers and backpacks for tough environments.

Hi Tech Systems Ltd (8.B38k) an innovative developer and manufacturer of remote production, play-out, and facility wide control systems for TV broadcasters, service providers, and cable and satellite operators.

MNC Software (8.B38b) developers of Mosaic, the premier network management software.

Never.No Limited (8.B38i) the engagement specialists who manage, moderate and deliver rich media across multiple platforms including broadcast, digital and DOOH.

Radica Broadcast Systems Ltd (8.B38a) leading independent radio transmission suppliers.

Speechmatics (8.E17) leaders in machine learning and Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR).

Starfish Technologies Ltd (8.B38d) developers of a wide range of in-house expertise in technologies including Transport Stream splicing, Transport Stream processing, Multi-platform delivery, Opt-out encoding/decoding, Video Encoding and Transcoding, Video Description and Compliance recording.

Storage Made Easy (8.B38f) providers of multi-cloud data management and data protection using its Enterprise File Fabric™ product that unifies on-premises and on-cloud company storage assets in addition to standalone products that bridge desktop and cloud, such as operating system native cloud drives and cloud explorer applications.

Trint (8.B38l) A text-based toolkit for transcribing, searching, editing and sharing media content online.



Halls 10, 11 and 12, predominantly concerned with content creation, will see:

Bango (10.A42a), with its platform designed for payments across a variety of platforms.

Belcom Cables Ltd (10.A42h) the UK’s foremost stockholder and distributor of cutting-edge, high performance industrial automation cables.

Cinescope Optics (10.A42f) are specialists in the cinema conversion of vintage movie and stills lenses.

DIT East of England (10.A42b) helps businesses export their goods or services overseas.

Global Teleports (UK) Ltd (10.A42) provide broadband with full triple play (voice, data, video) service capability on dedicated capacity with innovative network solutions.

Hawk-woods Ltd (10.A43) offer a wide range of products for camera operators, sound recordists and lighting engineers. Ranging from broadcast camera batteries, chargers, power adaptors, cables and plugs.

Intrasonics Ltd (10.A42g) the leading technology for data-over-sound solutions and audio recognition.

LSI Projects Ltd (12.A41) a multi-disciplined audio, visual, lighting and stage engineering company.

Nixer Ltd (10.A42c) Designers and manufactures of high quality and cost-effective Dante monitoring and diagnostics tools for use within the Live, Install and Broadcast Audio environments.

Pulsar Light (10.A42j) a leading LED lighting manufacturer and developer of lighting control systems and LED lighting fixtures.

Salsa Sound (10.A42e) has developed & productised a set of tools which help automate & augment live sports audio mixing, providing a more engaging & immersive experience for viewers.

Tiffen International Ltd (11.B30) is a leading manufacturer of imaging accessories, including Tiffen optical photographic filters and lens accessories; Steadicam camera stabilizing systems; Lowel location lighting equipment; Domke camera bags and Zing camera covers; Davis & Sanford tripods and support systems; and Stroboframe flash brackets.

Vine Resources (10.A42d) a specialist technology recruitment company providing Talent Solutions for fast-growing and leading brands in the UK, Europe and the USA.



And Hall 14, which rounds out delivery and other broadcast solutions, includes:

Yospace (14.G14) a content distribution innovator specialising in server-side dynamic ad insertion in live and on-demand streaming.



