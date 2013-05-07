Hillsong Church Builds Communications for Central London Services on Riedel Digital Intercom Installation

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- May 7, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that Hillsong Church, the Pentecostal megachurch with worship sites located around the globe, is using a Riedel intercom solution to support weekly services at the Dominion Theatre in Central London. A fully integrated system incorporating Riedel's Performer digital partyline intercom and Acrobat digital wireless intercom enables seamless communications among the technical crew members of the London Hillsong team.

"Our services are run by a great team of volunteers who need to be able to communicate effectively, and we need to be sure all areas of production can hear each other without distractions," said Luke Makepeace, Hillsong U.K.'s technical director. "Good communication among all 10 members of our volunteer technical crew is vital. The digital clarity, flexibility, ease of setup, and overall integration of the Riedel system have made it a great asset for our team."

Hillsong holds four back-to-back services each Sunday at the Dominion Theatre, with each service seeing a full-house congregation of around 2,000 people. Additional events are held at major venues such as the O2 and Wembley Arena.

"Hillsong's 'sell-out' services are as impressive and demanding as any theatrical production or rock concert," said Nick Williams, U.K. and Ireland sales manager for Riedel Communications. "We're delighted that one of the world's major megachurches has chosen Riedel."

The intercom system Hillsong's technical crew uses is built on Riedel's Performer 32 mainframe, which is populated with coax and analog I/O client cards for connection to a mix of seven rackmount and desktop Artist control panels. A C44-plus interface supports conversion of up to four two-channel Artist matrix ports to four powered beltpack lines and, in turn, the wired C3 beltpacks.

Acrobat, Riedel's license-free, DECT-based wireless beltpack system, is configured with the CC-8 controller and six WB-2 wireless beltpacks via two CA-6 antennae. A selection of single- or double-muff light-, medium-, and heavy-duty Riedel headsets suit the individual needs and preferences of each operator. Hillsong staffers program the whole system using the Performer Director software.

